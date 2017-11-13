Driver arrested after pile-up

Five vehicles and a bicycle were involved in a pile-up that snarled rush hour traffic around George Town for nearly two hours Thursday.

The cyclist suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the incident, according to police. He was struck by a vehicle as he rode his bike through the Butterfield roundabout, next to the A. L. Thompson store, just before 5:30 p.m. The vehicle then collided with four other vehicles.

The driver, a woman aged 52 of West Bay, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and is currently on police bail.