Shot fired at pirate party

A gunshot was fired in the aftermath of an incident at Margaritaville in George Town.

A 19-year-old man was struck with a bottle at the bar just before midnight, Friday, leaving him with a cut to his neck that required hospital treatment. As police officers were coming to the aid of the victim, they were alerted to a second incident in the parking lot. As armed officers approached, a gun was fired, according to a police press release. No one was hurt but a vehicle was later discovered to have been damaged.

Officers pursued two men believed to be responsible but they were able to escape and avoid arrest.

Police circulated descriptions of the assailants in the first incident. One is described as having brown skin, slim build, about 5’8” tall, with braided hair with beads at the ends. The second male is described as light skinned, also about 5’8” tall.

Anyone with information can call George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the confidential tip line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers call center at 800-8477(TIPS).