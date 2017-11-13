FIFA defendant Takkas to appeal sentence

Former Cayman Islands Football Association official and U.K. national Costas Takkas signaled his intention to appeal a 15-month prison sentence handed down last month for his role in world football’s racketeering and bribery scandal.

In papers filed with the court Oct. 8, Takkas’s attorneys stated their client wished to appeal the sentence, of which Takkas will have to serve five months.

The sentence also has a requirement that Takkas, along with his FIFA co-defendants, repay some US$3 million to the defrauded Caribbean Football Union in recompense for money he and associate Jeffrey Webb took as part of the scheme.

The appeal filing did not state the legal basis for which the sentence was being appealed.

Takkas was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy in connection with the ongoing FIFA bribery and corruption scandal that rocked world football’s governing body in 2015.

However, Federal District Court Judge Pamela Chen credited Takkas with 10 months already served in Swiss detention following his arrest in May 2015.

Takkas was held by Swiss authorities while he fought extradition to the U.S.

Prosecutors had earlier argued that Takkas should not receive such credit, as it was his decision to dispute extradition on the charges.

All other charges filed against Takkas in a November 2015 federal court indictment were dropped as part of the deal reached with prosecutors to obtain his guilty plea.