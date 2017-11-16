Cayman Water’s Pete Ribbins Memorial charity event is now in its fifth year.

Each year, cyclists can participate in either a 40km ride or a 10km route, which traverse the company’s service area, West Bay and Seven Mile Beach. In celebration of the fifth anniversary and to increase donations to Cayman HospiceCare, a 5km walk has been added to the event. It will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19, and starts at the Abel Castillo Water Works facility in Governors Harbour.

This year, Ronald Forbes, Cayman Islands Olympian and Track Athlete, will be supporting the event. As always, there will be giveaways and prizes, and post-ride refreshments will be provided.

Founder of the event John Tonner, who is CEO of Cayman Water, said, “Hospice is something few people talk or think about until, well, until they have to. This event helps us realize how much hospice care is needed, yet all we have to do is have fun and raise some money … no stress.

“Cayman Hospice provided an invaluable service to Pete Ribbins, whom we remember fondly as an athlete, friend and colleague; someone everyone loves and an organization everyone should love,” he added. “The walk, run and bicycle ride that make up the Pete Ribbins Memorial Ride are about coming together as a community behind a good, no, a great cause, and we all hope you come and enjoy yourselves.”

To date, Cayman Water has donated more than $18,000 to Cayman HospiceCare, as all proceeds and staff donations from their local and Florida offices are matched by the company.

“Cayman HospiceCare is delighted to be involved once again in the annual Pete Ribbins Memorial Ride. It is a privilege to help out at such a great event, in memory of a great man, and for a great cause. To be the recipient of funds generated from this event each year is testimony to the impact Pete had on Cayman Water. These funds go toward providing specialized end-of-life care to anyone living in the Cayman Islands with a life-threatening illness,” said Kerrie McMillan, fundraising and events coordinator. “On behalf of our team at Cayman HospiceCare, our patients and their families I would like to thank all the event organizers, the management and staff of Cayman Water, and all participants.”

Registration is open at www.caymanactive.com and on the morning of the event.