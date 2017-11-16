As the youth roller hockey program at King’s Gym heads into the final stretch of the Fall season, the teams are settling into position for the semifinals, which will see them facing off on Dec. 1 and 2.

With a new coach, Kyle Aldrich, on board, the teams are stepping it up again this season. Aldrich has just completed a pro-roller hockey season in France and previously played for the West Valley College Vikings in California. Following record-breaking performances by the Cayman roller hockey teams in California, Atlanta and Toronto last season under the direction of Coach Dennis Passchier, Aldrich is aiming to build on this success. Along with the new coaching lineup, there has been a shift in age categories to accommodate older players and a higher level of play.

Heading into the October school break, teams were fairly evenly matched but with only two rounds of league games to go before the semifinals, the leaders are pushing ahead on the score board.

In the 8U league, heading into the break there was a three-way tie, with Bovell, KPMG and Wheaton Metals each with two wins and four points. After last weekend’s games, KPMG edged ahead with another win and six points, with Bovell and Wheaton tying, sitting at five points each, and Deloitte coming from behind with a big win on Saturday, landing at four points in the standings.

In the 12U division, Mourant leads with eight points, with Burger King in second place, trailing by only one point. PwC sits in third place with three points, only one point ahead of Harbour Trust with two points. Anything could happen in this division and things are shaping up for an exciting semifinal round in a couple of weeks.

The 15U league is impressive and this division guarantees spectators fast paced, action-packed matches. With only two games to go before the finals, Dart leads with seven points and EY and Lightning are tied with three wins and two losses each, for six points. CIBC trails with only one point, but this team should not be discounted as they have the skill and determination to cause an upset in the finals.

League games will continue at Kings on Friday evenings and Saturdays, with semifinals Dec. 1 and 2 and finals on Dec. 8 and 9. The league will then break for the holidays and start up again in January. The learn-to-skate and intro to hockey programs will also wind up on Dec. 9, with new sessions starting in January.