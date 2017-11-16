Tanks for the beer

The Cayman Islands Brewery took delivery of a new tank last week that was installed to help meet demand for a recently launched IPA beer.

The brewery, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, expanded its production facility last year with a new product warehouse.

The tank delivered last week is the second fermentation tank the company has installed this year.

On Saturday, the latest tank was lowered into position through the roof of the brew house, adding a further 80 hectoliters of brewing capacity.

“The tank was purchased to cope with the excellent consumer reception to the Shell Shock IPA. With the new tank in place, the smaller 40 hectoliter tank will be used for new limited edition craft beers, which will give the Cayman Islands a wide range of local beers to choose from,” the brewery’s James Mansfield said.