UCCI starts search process for new president

The University College of the Cayman Islands has started the process of seeking a new president. Current President Roy Bodden, who has headed the university since 2009, plans to retire in 2018.

In a press release, UCCI said it will be seeking a president who can “increase external focus, establishing deeper relationships and engagement with all external stakeholders and [generate] increased financial and people resources from existing and new sources.”

Exactly who those stakeholders might be is not spelled out in the release.

The school indicated that it would add a position of vice president and provost, aligning its administrative structure more closely with other universities. That person would focus more on internal issues at the campus.

The university said officials are still working to define those roles before advertising for the position.

Calls and emails requesting additional information were not returned before press time.