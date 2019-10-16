The Cayman Islands Brewery has raised $18,000 for those affected by Hurricane Dorian last month.

The brewery announced in a statement that it had raised the funds to donate to the charity World Central Kitchen.

The non-profit organisation, founded by chef José Andrés and his wife, is on the ground in the Bahamas, helping those affected by the storm. Dorian, the most powerful storm on record to hit the island chain, killed at least 50 people and left thousands homeless.

Andrés is a frequent visitor to the Cayman Islands, taking part in the Cayman Cookout each year.

James Mansfield, commercial manager of the brewery, said of the donation, “We are totally proud of being part of this Cayman family who [is] always contributing so much to help others. Watching José and his team work so hard to help those impacted by the hurricane is amazing and we are proud to be able to support their cause.”

According to the statement, since the hurricane hit, World Central Kitchen has served 1 million meals, reaching almost 250 locations across multiple hurricane-stricken islands.

The brewery implemented three different ways for people in Cayman to donate to the relief efforts.

“We donated a proportion of all cases purchased at the brewery, Big Daddy’s and Blackbeard’s liquors,” the statement said. “Many restaurants on island took part in our Beer & Burger for Bahamas special, with proceeds from each sale going towards the total. Finally, we had donation boxes at the brewery for people to donate as much as they wanted.”

Mansfield said he was grateful for all those who took part in donating and helping raise such a large amount for those affected by the hurricane.

“A huge shout-out to all the local businesses that took part in our fundraising efforts,” he added.