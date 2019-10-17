Green iguana culling figures

Cullers have taken a total of 973,316 green iguanas to the George Town landfill for disposal since the cull began in October last year.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Environment, hunters culled 17,509 of the animals last week – the 50th week of the ongoing initiative, which is expected to last 60 weeks.

The cull was launched with an intended target of 1.3 million culled green iguanas by the end of 2019.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 per iguana, with that sum rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets.