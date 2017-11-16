Cayman’s musical “Singing Christmas Tree” extravaganza takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and 26.

The family event, free to the public, will feature a host of singers who will perform on a stage that includes an artificial 21-foot-tall Christmas tree.

This year’s tree will feature a 70-voice interdenominational choir, a children’s choir, an orchestra and bands.

The two-night event will also feature singer Gillian Seecharan-Nancoo, a soprano singer from Trinidad. She has been a member of the Marionettes Chorale for more than 20 years. The Marionettes Chorale of Trinidad and Tobago is considered to be the oldest performing arts organization in the Caribbean. Her daughter Gabrielle is also a member of the Marionettes Youth choir.

The Fort Lauderdale Christian Life Centre Singers will also perform, as will the Jubilate Orchestra, consisting of students from several local primary schools, the Grace Christian Academy School Band, Elmslie Jazz Band and the Red Bay School Choir.

The First Assembly of God, in conjunction with other churches around Grand Cayman, is hosting the event, titled “The Joy of Christmas” on the grounds of the church at 195 Old Crewe Road, in George Town at 6:30 p.m.

Senior Pastor Torrance Bobb said the musical event gives hope for humanity, no matter what people might be going through.

Pastor Bobb advised that there will be ample parking next door to the church at various establishments and on the church grounds.