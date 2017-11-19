Applications invited for seasonal cleanup work

The government is hosting its “National Community Enhancement Project,” offering temporary seasonal work to unemployed Caymanians in Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands.

The program will provide opportunities for the unemployed to work for up to two weeks before Christmas and one week after, on repairs and maintenance, gardening, cleaning parks and beaches, as well as beach access areas and roadside verges.

The program is set to run from Monday, Dec. 4, to Friday, Dec. 15, and from Monday, Jan. 8 to Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. It is open only to unemployed Caymanians, ages 18 years and older, and unemployed spouses of Caymanians who have the right to work.

“Rigorous vetting will take place to ensure that only those who are eligible are accepted into the program,” according to a press release from the Deputy Governor’s Office announcing this year’s initiative.

Contracted workers will be paid $10 per hour and foremen will receive $12 per hour, the release stated.

Application forms can be picked up at all district libraries in Grand Cayman, as well as from District MLA Offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, the National Workforce Development Agency and at the Government Administration Building’s reception area in George Town. Registration and training will take place at the Lions Centre on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. Applicants will need to bring a completed application form and supporting documentation with them to prove immigration status on registration day.

For further information, call or send a WhatsApp/text to 917-0153, or email [email protected]