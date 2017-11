The application period for overseas scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year has begun and runs through Jan. 31, 2018.

The Ministry of Education will hold an information session on the application process from 5:30-7 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the George Town Public Library.

The government currently provides 750 scholarships for students studying overseas.

For more information, call the scholarships secretariat at 244-2482 or email [email protected]