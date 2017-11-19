Pirates stormed Cayman Brac at the Nov. 4 weekend, turned their sights on Grand Cayman over the long holiday weekend that started on Nov. 11, and last weekend was the turn of Little Cayman, which got the final taste of this year’s Pirates Week swashbuckling and marauding.

The pirates made their landing Saturday at Head O’Bay where they battled and overcame the Red Coats and the “governor.” The pirates’ landing was followed by a parade of five floats, manned by visitors and residents who donned costumes and swords in the spirit of all thing pirate, and a fireworks display.

The 40th anniversary Pirates Week drew to a close with a Pirates Farewell Lunch at McCoy’s Lodge.

Pirates invade Little Cayman 1 of 4