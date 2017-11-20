Police respond to West Bay scuba incident

A 73-year-old woman and her son were admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital Saturday after getting into difficulty while diving off North West Point in West Bay.

According to police, at around 9 a.m., 911 received the report and police and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene.

The woman got into difficulties while under the water. Her son helped her to the surface but also had trouble. Both were placed on a boat where CPR was administered to the woman, police confirmed.

Both were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance and were later discharged.