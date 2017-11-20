The head of police’s Traffic Management Unit said Cayman was “lucky that no one lost their life on the road this weekend” because of irresponsible and dangerous driving.

Inspector Ian Yearwood said, “We are out conducting regular patrols and doing radar checks, because drunk driving is a menace to all of us. Remember, if you are caught driving drunk, you will lose your license for a minimum of one year,” he said in a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement.

Between Friday and Monday, six people were arrested on suspicion of DUI, two for driving while disqualified, one for dangerous driving, one for leaving the scene of an accident, and another for possession of ganja.

In one incident, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers carrying out radar checks on West Bay Road stopped a vehicle near Governors Square after it was caught traveling at twice the speed limit. The 63-year-old motorist from George Town was driving with an expired driver’s license, expired certificate of road worthiness and expired registration. He also failed a breath test and was arrested for DUI, dangerous driving, and other traffic offenses.

On Saturday afternoon, just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a head-on collision near the cricket pitch on Crewe Road, involving an orange Honda Element and Honda Civic. Both vehicles were badly damaged but there were no serious injuries. The 22-year-old George Town driver of the Honda Civic was arrested for driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and possession of ganja.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a white Nissan Fuga and a blue Hyundai Accent collided on South Church Street near Boilers Road. The Hyundai driver, age 31 of George Town, was arrested for DUI after she was breathalyzed and found to have a blood-alcohol level over twice the legal limit.