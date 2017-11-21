Flu shots still available

Health officials say free vaccination shots for the 2017/2018 flu season are still available at hospitals and district clinics across all three islands.

Members of the public can avail of the shots at the following places:

The General Practice Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, and all District Health Centres, from 2-4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

Cayman Islands Hospital Atrium (next to the pharmacy), from Thursday, Nov. 23 through Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon

Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac: Residents of Cayman Brac should contact the clinic on 948-2243 to make arrangements

The Little Cayman Clinic: Residents of Little Cayman should contact the clinic on 948-0072 to make arrangements.

Public Health Department officials are also offering onsite workplace vaccinations for companies with 20 or more employees wishing to have the vaccine. Companies interested in this can contact the Public Health Department at 244-2621, 244-2889 or email [email protected] to register.

Plans are also in place to collaborate with supermarkets across the islands to ensure the flu vaccines are widely accessible to residents, health officials said.