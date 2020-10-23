Free flu shots available from next week

Starting Tuesday, 27 Oct., residents will be able to get free flu vaccines across all three islands.

In a press release issued Friday by the Health Services Authority, Director of Primary Health Care Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez announced that the seasonal flu shots will be free to all residents and available without appointment at the Cayman Islands Hospital, Faith Hospital and the Little Cayman Clinic.

“The flu vaccine is more important than ever this year with COVID-19 in circulation,” Williams-Rodrigues said. “It will help to reduce transmission of the flu and protect the Islands from the double threat of flu and COVID-19. Persons should take up the offer to protect themselves and others.”

Williams-Rodrigues noted that everyone aged six months and older should get the vaccine, adding, “It is especially crucial for people at high risk of having severe flu-related complications and people who live with or care for them.”

In addition, the Public Health Department will offer companies onsite vaccinations for those employing at least 20 people.

The department, in its release, issued a detailed Q&A to help answer frequently asked questions about flu vaccines.

To register for in-office vaccinations, contact Public Health at 244-2621 or 244-2889, or email [email protected]

Flu shots will also be available at participating supermarkets, the release stated.

For details on times and locations for flu shots, click here.

For more information, contact:

Public Health Clinic at 244-2889/244 2621

General Practice Unit at 244-2800

Faith Hospital at 948-2243

Little Cayman Clinic at 948-0114

The District Health Centres East End 947-7440 North Side 947-9525 West Bay 949-3439 Bodden Town 947-2299

