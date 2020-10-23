Weather service issues flood warning

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has issued a flood warning, which is expected to remain in effect until Sunday evening as heavy rains are forecast over the weekend.

In a severe weather bulletin issued Friday morning, the weather service noted that the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, had marked a broad area of low pressure located just southwest of Grand Cayman as a tropical disturbance, with a 50% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of formation in five days.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Shamal Clarke has said all three islands should monitor the weather conditions and stay alert for flooding in low-lying areas.

“Through the weekend we’re expecting intermittent showers with some possible thunder today, Saturday and Sunday, and a decrease thereafter,” he told the Cayman Compass Friday in an interview.

The NWS, he said, expects that heavy showers may lead to flooding, as between half an inch and one inch of rain is projected to fall daily, from Friday through Sunday evening.

He said the weather is the result of a surface trough near Grand Cayman, which the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, predicts has a 60% chance of cyclone formation over the next five days.

Clarke said if the weather system is likely to have passed Cayman by the time it develops into a depression or cyclone. Nonetheless, he said, it could still produce rainfall and localised flooding in some areas.

He reminded the public that October and November is the peak of hurricane season and people should always be prepared.

“Climatologically, this is when systems typically develop in the southwest Caribbean region, so closer to us, and then move off. This is when weather systems typically form in this region. … There’s still time to just be prepared, keep your eyes and ears listening to the weather service and our local media to get the latest updates in terms of weather information,” Clarke added.

The area of low pressure is expected to slowly drift towards the northwest, taking the system further away from the Cayman Islands over the next three to five days, placing it near western Cuba over the weekend.

Cayman can expect cloudy and overcast skies, with some thunder and intermittent showers, becoming locally heavy at times.

As a result of the forecasted inclement weather, the Silent Witness March, originally scheduled for 3:30pm today (Friday) has been postponed. Check back for updates on other events being cancelled or postponed.