A broad area of low pressure located near Grand Cayman has become better organised and could develop into a tropical depression in the coming days, the US-based National Hurricane Center has said.

The system is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms mainly east and south of the centre and has become much better organised since Thursday, according to the NHC. The NHC gives the system a 50% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of formation over the next five days. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season list is Zeta.

“A tropical depression could form during the next couple of days while the low [pressure system] moves slowly toward the northwest. This system is now anticipated to move near western Cuba this weekend and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week,” the NHC said.

Meteorologists at the Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecast a 60% chance of showers and some thunder Friday, adding that rain may become locally heavy and flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Cayman’s weather outlook through Sunday calls for cloudy skies with scattered showers as the trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean.

Wave heights on Friday are expected to be from 1-3 feet and winds will be south to southeast at 11 to 17 miles per hour.