Public safety officials restricted traffic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway due to a single-car accident that occurred just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene on the “bridge” section of the highway north of Public Beach and the Kimpton Seafire Resort. It appears a white Honda Civic Hatchback struck a light pole.

One lane in each direction of the north-south highway had been shut down to accommodate emergency vehicles.