Quick arrest in police compound break-in

A George Town man was arrested early Thursday in connection with an attempted theft on the central police station property.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, damage to property and attempted theft. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service alleged the man was one of two suspects who attempted to take a motorcycle from a storage area in the back lot of the George Town Police Station.

He had not been charged, but was still in police custody by press time Thursday.

According to an RCIPS statement on the matter: “Two hooded males gained entry to the back lot of the station and it appears that they attempted to steal a motorcycle from a motorcycle enclosure.”

The break-in occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said they were aware of how the intruders managed to gain entry to the enclosure, but did not want to disclose that for security reasons.

This is not the first time criminal suspects have found their way into the back area of the George Town Police Station, which is used to store wrecked or seized vehicles and other evidence taken during police operations. Motorbikes were taken from the property in February and March 2016 and illegal drugs being stored there were stolen in July 2015.