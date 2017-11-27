Cayman Captive Forum celebrates 25 years

The Cayman Captive Forum, the world’s largest captive insurance event is hosted for the 25th time this week.

The conference attracts more than 1,400 captive directors and managers, CFOs, risk managers and service providers from around the world to the Cayman Islands to network, learn and discuss the important issues for the captive insurance industry.

The Insurance Managers Association of Cayman as organizers of the Captive Forum said the event has grown from its first installment in 1992 and reached a reputation for offering unparalleled educational content matched with real world experiences from those who operate captives.

The three-day event features interactive workshops, tutorials, keynote speakers and panel discussions.

“This event is set to be the biggest and best yet,” said Erin Brosnihan, chair of the Forum Committee and incoming chair of IMAC. “We are particularly excited to welcome our impressive lineup of speakers.”

Not only the Forum has changed over the past quarter century Ms. Brosnihan said.

“If you put it into perspective, in 1992 the internet was less than a year old.

“This year the hot topic is cyber security. Technological growth has shaped the world as we know it, including the insurance industry. One of our speakers will explore how the future of tech will impact healthcare. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come, and how far we’ll continue to grow in this regard.”

No stranger to the Forum, cybercrime expert Michael Bazzell will return on Thursday with a new session detailing various cyber breaches of 2017; while CNN contributor and keynote speaker Mel Robbins will take the stage with her presentation “The 5 Second Rule.”

Deborah Hersman, the president of the U.S. National Safety Council, will share her lessons learned on everyday risk hazards; such as fatigue, distracted driving, and opioid prescription drugs.

The Cayman Captive Forum is held at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman from Nov. 28 to 30.