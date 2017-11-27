Nearly two inches of rain was recorded at Owen Roberts International Airport Sunday evening as an thunderstorm swept through Grand Cayman and lasted into the night. More rain arrived late Monday morning.

Kerry Powery, chief meteorologist for the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said the 1.88 inches that fell is helping to push the annual total well past average.

“At the end of October, we were 0.6 inches over the 30-year-average,” Mr. Powery said, adding that storms in the earlier weeks of November and likely rain in December will probably bump the year’s total 10 to 20 inches beyond the average figure of 56.2 inches.

In contrast, last year was the driest on record with just 28 inches.

The wettest year was 1979, when 84.5 inches fell on the islands.