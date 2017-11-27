A man accused of injuring a co-worker with a hammer was granted bail on Monday.

Alain Martinez-Hernandez appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats on a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a fellow employee at a business compound on Portland Road, George Town, just before noon on Friday.

Police responded to a report of an altercation at the premises between two men who were known to each other. One of the men allegedly used a hammer to strike the other on the head.

The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and subsequently released.

Martinez-Hernandez, 34, was granted bail with a recognizance and surety in the sum of $950. The only other condition was that he have no contact with the complainant.

Because of the recentness of the incident, no papers relating to the case were available for defense attorney Prathna Bodden. The magistrate set the matter for mention on Dec. 12.

He noted on the court file that a Spanish interpreter was required.