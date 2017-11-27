Police are warning drivers not to overtake buses when they are dropping off passengers following multiple complaints.

In one incident last week, a driver mounted the sidewalk in an effort to overtake a school bus, almost colliding with a student, according to a press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The vehicle twice attempted to overtake the bus on the left hand side as it made stops along West Bay Road last Tuesday, police said.

Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence said, “To not only attempt to overtake a school bus, but to do so by passing on the left side, directly in front of the bus door, is inexcusable, and such reckless behavior will not be tolerated. This incident shows a disregard for both the rules of the road and the safety of students travelling on the bus.”

Motorists are permitted to overtake public buses that have stopped, once it is safe to do so and if the road allows it. However, motorists are not permitted to overtake a school bus under any circumstances.

Additionally, traffic going in the opposite direction is not permitted to travel past a school bus when it is stopped to load or unload passengers, the statement clarified.