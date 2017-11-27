‘Santa Paws’ raises $4,000 for Humane Society shelter

Pet-lovers raised $4,000 for the Cayman Islands Humane Society with a Christmas photo shoot at Camana Bay on Saturday.

Dogs donned Santa hats, reindeer antlers and other Christmas costumes for the annual “Santa Paws” event.

Pet-owners paid for the Christmas photos and the pet store Must Love Dogs sold Christmas canine costumes, with the proceeds going to the Humane Society. The Dart group matched the amount raised.

Some of the Humane Society dogs posed in costumes as part of the charity’s effort to get the dogs adopted.

Lesley Walker, director of the Humane Society, said the event had been well attended and was growing every year.