Young golfers get coaching boost

The second coaching weekend in the Cayman Islands Golf Association/Leadbetter Golf Academy junior development program went ahead Nov. 17-19, with the Orlando-based academy’s Michael Sanabria visiting the island.

Sanabria manages the Instructor Certification Program and oversees Leadbetter Kids Curriculum Development worldwide. Three days after his time here in Cayman, he flew to China and Bangladesh to set up youth programs there.

During his time in Cayman, he worked with around 50 juniors, ranging in age from 6 to 18 years and skills levels from elite international players to those just beginning to play the game. These latter juniors are part of the successful and popular kids coaching sessions run by Brad DeSchiffert at the North Sound Golf Club.

In addition to providing individualized technical input, Sanabria organized a number of team games, including competitive putting and speed golf – sprinting the length of the first hole at the club to play it in the fastest possible time – thus combining team work, fitness and competitive spirit into a fun learning format.

Organizers said the more advanced players appreciated the detailed input and suggestions for structured practice to further improve their games.

Included in the younger age groups were a couple of promising and keen pupils from Sir John A. Cumber Primary School who were introduced to golf as part of the school’s program and are now being further supported by the Cayman Islands Golf Association and North Sound Golf Club to participate in the coaching.

In addition to the coaching clinics, Sanabria spent time with the golf professionals who work on island, discussing the structure, content and rollout of their programs for junior golf over the coming years.

The next date in the series, Dec. 9 and 10, coincides with the Cayman Invitational ProAm when LGA Master Instructor Sean Hogan will be on island.