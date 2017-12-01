Home Local MAIL CALL: Motorbike mania LocalVideoMAIL CALL: Motorbike maniaBy Staff - December 1, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Editorial Writer Jennifer Hemmingsen shares readers’ comments on the “rogue biker” situation on Grand Cayman.00 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR EditorialEDITORIAL – Marauding motorbikers: When police lose control of our streets LettersLETTER: Protecting marine life is a matter of survival LocalMAIL CALL: Suggestions for CaymanNO COMMENTSLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment. PLEASE NOTE: If you were a member of the previous website, please read these instructions on how to log in.- Advertisement - MORE NEWS FROM THIS WEEKAuto school to open at Hope Academy November 30, 2017Sugar glider case adjourned to 2018 November 30, 2017Bodden Town students celebrate heritage day November 27, 2017