Congratulations to Emily Davies for winning the 2017 Intertrust Marathon prize pack. Ms. Davies entered the contest online and was randomly drawn to win two entries to the Cayman Islands Marathon, a digital photo package, three 60-minute recovery massages from Back to Health, brunch for two at the Westin, dinner for two at Cayman Cabana, a case of Caybrew Light beer and a Cayman Islands Marathon 2017 fun pack.

