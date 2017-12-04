Meals on Wheels’ second annual Turkey Trot 5K and 10K Walk raised more than $4,000 for supplies for the charity, which currently serves 218 seniors, housebound or disabled individuals across Grand Cayman.

Organizers say participation in this year’s event, held on Nov. 25, more than doubled for the early morning kick-off, which started at the Holiday Inn Resort and circled through SafeHaven.

“I was thrilled with the attendance and support this year,” said Rob Imparato, chairman of Meals on Wheels. “We hope to see this event grow in participation each year and become an annual tradition.”

Despite the heat, Mr. Imparato arrived dressed in a full turkey costume to greet and take photos with participants.

In first place in each of the female 5K categories were Mikaeyla Dacres in the 11-17 category, Tiffany Cole in the 18-30 category, Gill Gordon in the 31-55 category and Eva Hughes in the 56+ category.

First place in the 5K male categories were Pierre Sokohl in the 11-17 category, Gearoid David Magner in the 18-30 category, Ronaldo Custodio in the 31-55 category and Mike Penner in the 56+ category.

Meals on Wheels added a 10K category this year. In first place in the female runner 10K categories were Natalie Daum in the 18-30 category, Beth Biega in the 31-55 category and Celine Macken in the 56+ category. For the men’s 10K category, first place walkers were Charles Sokohl in the 11-17 category, Marq Theunissun in the 18-30 category, Kevin Huys in the 31-55 category and Martin Tedd in the 56+ category.