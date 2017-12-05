Junior National Team Qualifiers: Round one

The first round of the RSM Junior National Team Qualifiers, held at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 3, saw some excellent scores posted.

The Junior National Team Qualifiers, sponsored by RSM, involve golfers aged 11 through 18 competing in a series of four 18-hole tournaments to earn qualifying positions on the team that will represent the Cayman Islands at the Caribbean Amateur Junior Championship, to be held in July 2018 in Jamaica.

Two qualifying rounds will be held at the North Sound Golf Club and two at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

The boys are playing for spots in the 11-13, 14-15 and 16-18 age groups, while the girls are competing for spots in the 11-13 and 14-15 age groups.

In the first round, Justin Hastings took a significant lead over Derek Peene and Tom Dickens in the 14-15 division, shooting an impressive 3 under par 69 from the white tees. Seasoned team member Aaron Jarvis was unable to play due to an ankle injury.

The 11-13 boys will be the most highly contested category. With eight players competing for two spots, this will be an exciting group to follow. Andy Hastings commanded the first round with a 79 from the gold tees, followed by James Bould on 80, Danny Lyne 87, Todd Purton 95, James Rees 98, Sam Mclean 101, Matthew Rees 106 and Zachary Barnett 120.

In the girls’ 11-13 division, Lauren Needham leads after the first round with an 85 from the red tees. Holly Mclean had to withdraw due to illness. Jenny Purton will stand alone in the girls’ 14-15 division, shooting 115 in her first National Team qualifying.

Joe Purton also stood alone in the boys’ 16-18 division, shooting 83 off the blue tees.