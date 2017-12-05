Squash Club raises funds for Hurricane Irma relief

The South Sound Squash Club recently held fundraisers on Nov. 6 and 7 in order to aid in the repair of squash courts in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which were heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma.

An exhibition match took place between Micah Franklin, Bermuda’s national coach and a touring professional, and Cayman’s own squash pro, Cameron Stafford. It was a great evening with some top level squash played. Franklin took the first game but Stafford, spurred on by the home crowd, was able to steady up and claim the following three games and the match.

The following evening, a friendly tournament was held by a group of stalwart members of the South Sound Squash Club who go by the name of Charlie’s Angels.

Thanks to the tournament and donations made by the Charlie’s Angels group and the proceeds from the exhibition match, $1,600 was raised.

The South Sound Squash Club is currently offering a free three-month membership to anyone who has been displaced due to Hurricanes Irma or Maria.