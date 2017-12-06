Disney brings holiday cheer to Prospect’s Lighthouse School

The Lighthouse School played host to a special group of visitors early this week.

Disney Cruise Line made a joint visit along with the Ministry and Department of Tourism to the Prospect school on Monday, spreading holiday greetings to students and teachers alike.

The visit starred Disney characters Captain Mickey and Pluto, alongside Disney VoluntEARS, crew members of the Disney Magic who donate their time to benefit worthwhile causes at ports of call.

David Wight, councilor of the Ministry of Tourism, and Rosa Harris, director of tourism, represented the government on the holiday visit to the Lighthouse School.