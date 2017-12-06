Christmas mail deadlines approaching

If you want your Christmas mail to arrive in time for the holiday, send it soon.

The Postal Service says it is likely already too late for an air parcel package of 2 pounds or more to arrive in time for Christmas. Other deadlines are looming.

Here are the various types of mailing options and recommended dates for arrival before Dec. 25:

For airmail letters and lightweight items to Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and Western Europe, mail by Dec. 7.

The following dates apply for EMS courier packages:

Dec. 13 for Canada and the United States; Dec. 12 for the Caribbean, United Kingdom and Western Europe; Dec. 11 for all other countries.

For mail within the Cayman Islands, the following deadlines are recommended:

Dec. 18 from Grand Cayman to the Sister Islands; Dec. 19 within Grand Cayman; Dec. 20 between the Sister Islands.

More information is available at www.caymanpost.gov.ky.