Bulk waste pickup commences

The Department of Environmental Health began its annual bulk waste removal campaign on Wednesday. It continues through Dec. 20, with specific pickup days for various regions.

Bulk waste consists of large items not picked up as part of regular trash service. That includes old furniture, household appliances and vegetative waste. Construction and demolition materials are not included in the pickup effort.

Items should be placed near the curb, but not blocking the street, where they are accessible to DEH crews. Metal waste – like old appliances, metal furniture and metal roofing, – and vegetative waste, such as tree branches, should be separated from other bulk waste items.

The pickup schedule is as follows:

Dec. 7-11: Bodden Town, North Side, East End

Dec. 11-18: George Town/West Bay

Dec. 13: Cayman Brac East

Dec. 18: Cayman Brac West

Dec. 20: Cayman Brac South

For more information, visit: www.deh.gov.ky.