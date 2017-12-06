Five bullets found at Brac high school

Five bullets of unknown caliber were found in a bathroom in the Layman E. Scott High School in Cayman Brac Monday evening.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the bullets were found in a bathroom at the high school. Police were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Monday and recovered the ammunition.

Police said the bullets would be examined by a firearms expert as part of their investigation.

No arrests were immediately reported in connection with the find.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Cayman Brac Police at 948-0331.