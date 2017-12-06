Police investigate after man found ‘covered in blood’

A man who was found covered in blood from his head to his torso Tuesday night had been assaulted by another man in central George Town, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

Police were called to the scene on Harper Close, near Eastern Avenue, just before 10 p.m. where it was reported that the victim was struck over the head by another man.

Police said the suspect arrived at the location in a vehicle and had a conversation with the victim just before the assault occurred. The attacker then fled in the car he arrived in, police said.

The victim was unconscious when found and was transported to the hospital where he was still being treated for “serious head injuries” Wednesday, according to police.

No arrests in the attack were immediately reported.