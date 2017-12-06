Inmates graduate from prison work program

Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service graduated the first class from its release on temporary license rehabilitation program, which allows for inmates to be temporarily released for job-skills training, paid or unpaid work, and other approved activities.

The program entailed inmates undergoing professional training and working for a business for between six months and one year, said government information officer Jamie Hicks. Inmates are paid by the companies they work for, and can access the money once they complete their sentences so they have money when reentering society, she said.

Prisoners can only be admitted into the program after being assessed to make sure they do not pose a risk to the community while they are on release, according to the prison’s policy on the matter.

A ceremony was held on Nov. 22 for the 24 program participants to recognize their hard work, according to a press release from government.

During the ceremony, several participants took the stage and explained how the program gave them a fighting chance outside the prison walls.

The individuals were presented with a certificate for completing the release on temporary license rehabilitation program, and the participating businesses received a plaque to recognize their role in the positive initiative.

“I am proud to say we have helped so many inmates increase their chances of successful reintegration into society,” Prison Director Neil Lavis stated in the press release. “These offenders have worked hard to not become a statistic, and change their life for the better.”

Mr. Lavis also thanked the businesses that have participated in the program, and urged more companies to become involved.

The businesses that participated in the program are Paint Pros, Garvin Landscaping, Ropers Enterprises Ltd., Meals on Wheels, Dolphin Discovery, National Concrete Ltd., Onsite Concrete Supply Ltd., Harbour House Marina, the Caribbean Utilities Company, Rubis Cayman Islands Ltd., the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Kings Sport Centre, Cayman Turtle Centre, Generali Worldwide Insurance Company, Caribbean Marine Services, International Lighting & Design, Flowers Group, the National Drug Council, Clan Construction Ltd., and Home Gas Ltd.