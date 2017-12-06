West Bay students showcase skills

Students at West Bay’s primary school recited poems, performed skits and presented public service announcements as they showcased the skills they have learned over the past six years to their parents and teachers.

The Year 6 classes of the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School used the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned since they began their International Baccalaureate journey in the Primary Years program.

Close to 150 parents, supporters and community members attended the Nov. 28 event, which was held in the Shirley Kidd Memorial Hall.

Some students, such as Joshua Powery-Kentish, Vynissa Hamilton and Samuel Hydes, wrote petitions promoting their causes, which they presented to government ministers. Others asked attendees to sign pledges to preserve and protect the environment.

Students also used display boards, experiments, investigations, dioramas and other 3-D equipment to present their work and engage visitors in conversation.

Speaking about the showcase exercise, student Joshua Nixon said, “I enjoyed it because it built my self-confidence in talking to people about my project.”

Demitri Thompson-Lamont said he liked the art. He used a tri-fold board display and focused on endangered species.

Another student, Aquinle Missick, said, “It was great seeing everyone doing hard work. I liked working on my visuals.”

She made papier-maché globes to visually demonstrate areas of the world that should not be polluted and why.

The students were guided through the process by their teachers, as well as by volunteer mentors from the community, including MLA Bernie Bush, Sabrina Tyndale, Sheena Ebanks, Parent and Teacher Association President Vanda Powery, members of the Guy Harvey Foundation, Stacey-Ann Anderson, Angelo Roye and staff from the Department of Environmental Health.

The students’ tasks included choosing an issue and a message, planning and developing the central idea and lines of inquiry, researching the information, creating the displays and projects, sharing their research and then taking action.

This year, their focus was on the environment with the central idea being: Our environment helps our country and is part of our well-being. They aimed to show that the environment plays a vital role in their well-being and health, and that they have a voice and input that can cause change in how it is managed and cared for in the future, a press release from the school noted.

Students contended that the environment helps tourism, which benefits the community, so they have an important role in preserving it. They focused their attention on landfill disposal and its impact on society, the coral regrowth program, recycling, reusing and reducing, and ways to break the “take, make, use, dump” cycle and how to prevent beach erosion.

Each of the four Year 6 classes was divided into different groups based on their area of focus. Their activities and actions included a visit to the George Town landfill, viewing and analyzing the “Shark Talk” documentary by Guy Harvey, a coral reef excursion, and beach clean-ups. They also chose various research methods and mediums to present their findings.

The exhibition was held for two days and was visited by students and staff from Prospect and Savannah Primary schools.