Proud of Them honorees chosen for contributions

The faces of some of Cayman’s most accomplished young people will be featured on billboards throughout Grand Cayman in coming months, after a dozen new Proud of Them nominees were chosen.

The 12 awardees, aged between 14 and 22, were honored at an awards ceremony on Nov. 29 at the George Town Yacht Club.

Each year, individuals are nominated in the areas of academics, sports, community service and culture.

This year’s recipients are: Sarah Clair Jackson, 17, from George Town, in the field of academics; Brianna Bodden, 16, from Bodden Town, academics; Anja van Genderen from Bodden Town, academics; Kareem Foster, 17 from Bodden Town, sports; Joshewa Frederick-Charlery, 20, from George Town, sports; Jonathan Key, 18, from George Town, academics; Jared McGill from George Town, community service; Bradley McLaughlin, 15, Bodden Town, culture; Jenelle McLaughlin, 23, from George Town, academics/community service; Isabella Powery, 14, from West Bay, sports; Janelle Syms, 19, from West Bay, academics; and Ashli Welcome, 22 from Bodden Town, academics.

“Although several of the recipients were overseas at college, the event was well attended by Cayman Islands-based honorees along with their family members, friends and representatives of the National Youth Commission,” organizers said in a press release.