59-year-old visitor dies after snorkeling at East End

A visitor from the U.S. was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon after he “encountered difficulties” in the water in the East End area, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

The RCIPS stated that shortly before 2:30 p.m., emergency personnel received a report of a man who had been snorkeling with another man, and then encountered difficulties while riding a wave-runner off Austin Conolly Drive in East End.

The 59-year-old victim was brought onshore by the other man, and CPR was administered by EMT and fire officers. He was unresponsive and taken to Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police stated.