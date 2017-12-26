Body discovered in Windsor Park

A man was found dead in the Windsor Park area of George Town on Saturday morning.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a release that officers received reports of a man found hanging just after 6 a.m.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene and found the man’s body, and emergency medical technicians determined that there were no signs of life.

Police are investigating the event and ask that anyone who has information about the incident to call 949-4222 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-8477 (TIPS).