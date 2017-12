Three men with covered faces, two of whom were armed, entered a liquor-licensed business on Smith Road around 10 p.m. Saturday and demanded cash, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said.

Shots were fired but no one was injured, police reported. The men fled the location in a silver-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).