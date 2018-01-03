Local and international architect and developer Encompass has won the “Best Single Residential Property in the World” for their Cayman Kai, five-star, six-bedroom Sun Serenity accommodation at London’s Dec. 4 gala International Property Development Awards.

The award, encompassing architecture and interior design, came in the wake of Sun Serenity’s October regional recognition for the five-star residence, awarded at Toronto’s USA and Americas Property Awards Gala.

The six-bedroom, 7,800 square foot, two-story Sun Serenity accommodates 16 people – 10 adults and six children.

Property owners Paradise Luxury Homes, a privately held Cayman corporation, opened the waterfront villa in March 2017 as a luxury vacation home, according to Encompass Marketing Manager Tracey Kline. Owners have pegged seasonal and holiday prices ranging from a low of nearly $2,700 per night between April 9 and June 28, and a Christmas-New Year 2018 high of $3,999 per night.

Sun Serenity includes a 70-foot oceanfront swimming pool with a swim-up bar, and a $350,000 interior, which includes a sports bar with big-screen TV, a glass-topped illuminated bar, an entertainment deck with a sunken poolside summer kitchen, a third-story rooftop sunset terrace and a glass-walled dining area overlooking the beach and sea.

Opening in the Strand in 2012, Encompass has completed a range of local projects, including the 13-villa SeaHaven on North Sound; the three-story deckhouses and residences 104 and 403, all at The Ritz-Carlton; renovation of Seven Mile Beach’s Discovery Point Club; and No. 19 of the 40 condos at the Beachcomber on Seven Mile Beach.

Sun Serenity was among the finalists for Cayman’s 2017 Governor’s Award for design and construction, competing with commercial and hospitality winner Camana Bay’s 18 Forum Lane, residential winner the Silverman residence, the Kimpton Seafire Resort and two other private properties.

Ms. Kline said December’s International Property Development Award, held at London’s Savoy Hotel, was “in our opinion the most difficult of all as the property is judged not ‘just’ on the architecture or ‘just’ on the interior design, etc., but instead it is evaluated based upon the multi-faceted whole success of the project.”

“We were given extremely specific and detailed criteria for our submittal and it took an entire week … to compile the package which was submitted as a hardbound portfolio book of images and information,” she said.

“They sought the inspiration for the design, the challenges of the design, the successes of the project, the primary use of the property, the reason for the site selection, the various green technologies and materials used, as an example of just a few of the items requested in the submittal packet.”

“This has been a huge honor for us and we are beyond proud to share this accolade by representing our beautiful island and bringing home the top honors for Cayman on the world competition stage,” Ms. Kline said.

“We are super-excited about the win.”