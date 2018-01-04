Toronto FC’s Altidore stars in local fundraiser

Soccer star Jozy Altidore hopes to provide Caribbean hurricane recovery assistance and support for local soccer programs with a fundraising event in Cayman this weekend that includes clinic sessions with young players.

Mr. Altidore, named this year’s Major League Soccer Cup MVP in the United States and Canada, plays for the championship-winning Toronto FC team.

On Saturday, he will work with some of Cayman’s elite age-group players before holding an open clinic for all club players that want to attend. At 7:30 p.m., he will host a fundraising dinner at Luca. His nonprofit organization, the Jozy Altidore Foundation, is working in cooperation with 7 Mile Society on the events.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce my foundation to the people of the Cayman Islands,” Mr. Altidore said in a statement. “Hopefully, this creates a lasting, successful partnership with the nation’s tourism board and those invested in charity and the ‘beautiful game.’”

Krissy Kirkconnell with 7 Mile Society said a percentage of the funds raised will go to the Academy Sports Club soccer program. The rest will go to Mr. Altidore’s foundation and be targeted for hurricane recovery projects.

Ms. Kirkconnell said the newly formed 7 Mile Society is focused on bringing arts and entertainment to the Cayman Islands. While the organization is a for-profit entity, she said she is happy to be starting with a charitable fundraiser.

“Our mission is to bring world-class art, entertainment and cultural events,” Ms. Kirkconnell said. “We thought it was great to start with a meaningful event.”

From 8-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Mr. Altidore will work with the Academy under-15/under-17 teams and the under-17 national team. A tournament with mini teams from local club players is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The events will be held at Academy Sports Club Field on Outpost Road in George Town. Organizers expect more than 300 children to participate.

The evening gala will include a buffet dinner, a DJ and dancing, and a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia, tickets for Mr. Altidore’s personal box seats at a Toronto FC game, and a round of golf with Mr. Altidore.

Tickets for the evening affair are $125 for general tickets and $187 for tickets at the VIP table. They are available at EventBrite or by emailing [email protected] There is no processing fee if ordered through 7 Mile Society.