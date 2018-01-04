Department of Environmental Health officials say they are ramping up trash pickups in the coming days to address delays in service across the island.

Crews began working additional hours on Thursday, Jan. 4, to catch up on a service schedule that has fallen behind due to “public holidays during the festive season, and equipment problems,” according to a news release from the department.

Jennifer Ahearn, chief officer in the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing, said some additional programs had contributed to the delays.

“These included the NICE [community cleanup] project, bulk waste collections, and collections from recycling depots,” Ms. Ahearn said in a statement.

Such programs are part of the department’s annual schedule.

Some residents have complained of trash piling up for as long as two weeks, resulting in foul smells in their neighborhoods and increased activity of flies and rodents. East End residents, who were among those complaining, said they did not remember having similar issues in past years.

Most areas on Grand Cayman have been impacted.

“The areas most affected by the lack of domestic collections in recent days and weeks are Crewe Road, Smith Road, the Prospect area, Newlands, Bodden Town, East End and North Side,” Ms. Ahearn said in the statement. “DEH is making every effort to prioritise domestic collections in those areas.”

The extended routes for the coming week are as follows:

Friday: George Town, West Bay Road to Snug Harbour

Saturday: Central George Town, Windsor Park and Prospect

Sunday: Spotts, Newlands and Savannah

Monday: Bodden Town, North Side, East End, West Bay.

Officials say residents who continue to experience non-collection of their solid waste should call 949-6696, email [email protected] or visit www.deh.gov.ky for updates.