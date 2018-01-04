Grand Cayman’s major hotels celebrated a record-breaking festive season with rooms booked up throughout the holidays, and restaurants cashing in on a bumper December for tourism.

Official arrival figures for the month have not been released yet, but several major hotels have reported significant increases on previous years.

“It was a very busy holiday season for us and we are still at 99 percent occupancy today,” said Marc Langevin, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Thursday.

“This will be our busiest December so far. It is looking like a record at this point,” he added.

Mr. Langevin said the success of the hotel had filtered through the community with the concierge desk at The Ritz-Carlton making an unprecedented number of bookings for its guests at island restaurants.

He said he had been pleased with how the airport, which is undergoing substantial renovations, had handled the influx of passengers during the holiday season.

“We had been very concerned about how they would handle the volume of passengers coming through the airport because the work is not finished. I want to commend them because we actually did not see any issues.”

He said things were looking very good for 2018, with the Cayman Cookout around the corner and bookings already up for the first part of the year.

At the Kimpton Seafire Resort, it was a similar story over the holidays.

“We did sell out for several days over this festive season,” said manager Steven Andre.

“At this time last year, we had only been open six week so the hotel was not running at peak occupancy. It certainly gave us a taste of what to expect for this year but certainly not the same as having a full hotel, with families in so many of the rooms.

“Having 700 people at the resort certainly put all of our resources to the test but I couldn’t be prouder of how our team responded.”

At the other end of Seven Mile Beach, the Comfort Suites was full throughout the holidays. Manager Tom Mason said the impact of storms on room availability in other parts of the Caribbean had contributed to high demand.

“The Comfort Suites enjoyed its best ever festive season on record, with our usual 100 percent occupancy levels enhanced by higher rates, that were generated by increased demand,” Mr. Mason said. “Overall, we are an extremely happy hotel, with both our performance and our guest satisfaction levels, not only over the festive season but for the whole of 2017 and for a projected record first quarter to start 2018.”