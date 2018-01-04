The Cayman Islands National Weather Service reports that 2017 was the wettest year on the islands since 2010.

In a roundup of the year’s weather, the National Weather Service noted that 59.32 inches of rain fell last year. This is 3.12 inches above the 30-year average rainfall of 56.2 inches.

October proved to be the wettest month of the year, when Cayman experienced 15.4 inches of rain, which was 6.75 inches above the 30-year average for the month, and the wettest October for eight years.

Below is a month-by-month summary of the weather systems experienced in the Cayman Islands, as provided by the National Weather Service.

January

Weather charts indicate that a cold front moved across the Cayman area on Jan. 8. The system produced minimal amounts of rainfall but supported fresh north-to-northeast winds and rough seas, especially along the north and west coasts on Jan. 8 and 9. The port was closed on Jan. 8 and 9 due to rough seas. The rough seas lasted from Jan. 9-15, for which the National Weather Service issued a marine warning.

A cold front moved across the Cayman area on Jan. 23, producing minimal rainfall accumulation but supporting fresh north-to-northeast winds and rough seas, especially along the north and west coasts. The port was closed again on Jan. 23 due to rough seas.

The total rainfall for the month was 0.9 of an inch – 1.14 inches below the normal 2.04 inches of the 30-year average for January.

February

A high pressure system built over Florida and produced moderate to fresh northeast winds and rough seas across the Cayman area during Feb. 10-12, leading the National Weather Service to issue marine warnings.

Records show accumulated rainfall of 1.03 inches, which was 0.47 of an inch below the normal 1.5 inches of the 30-year average for the month.

March

A high-pressure system built over the Atlantic Ocean and produced moderate to fresh northeast winds and rough seas across the Cayman area from March 9-14, during which the National Weather Service issued marine warnings.

A high pressure system then built over the Southeast USA and produced moderate to fresh northeast winds and rough seas across Cayman from March 16-19.

A total of 1 inch of rain fell during the month, 0.32 of an inch below the normal 1.32 inches of the 30-year March average.

April

A cold front moved across the Cayman area on April 8. The associated high pressure system produced moderate to fresh northeast winds and rough seas across Cayman from April 10-15. Marine warnings were issued.

A surface trough supported by an upper level trough produced an extensive area of cloudiness and showers across the Cayman area from April 19-21, during which 4.83 inches of rain was measured at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The total accumulation of rainfall for the month was 5.72 inches, or 4.45 inches above the normal 30-year average of 1.27 inches for April.

May

The National Weather Service reports that there were no significant weather systems impacting the Cayman Islands during the month. A total of 1.37 inches of rain was recorded for the month – 4.59 inches below the long-term average of 5.96 inches.

June

A high pressure system over Florida produced moderate to fresh northeast winds and rough seas across the Cayman Islands. Marine warnings for the system were issued June 5-7.

Weather charts indicate that a broad area of low pressure interacted with an upper level trough to produce an area of cloudiness and showers, as well as moderate to fresh winds and rough seas over the northwest Caribbean. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service recorded an accumulation of 4.03 inches of rain at Owen Roberts International Airport from June 15-17. Marine warnings were also issued for the period.

A tropical wave moved across the Cayman area on July 23.

The total measured rainfall for the month was 6.28 inches, 0.08 of an inch above the 30-year average for June of 6.2 inches.

July

An upper level trough produced cloudiness and showers across Cayman on July 8.

Weather charts indicate that a tropical wave moved across the Cayman area on July 14.

The measured accumulation of rain was 3.45 inches for the month, or 2.33 inches below the 30 year average for July of 5.78 inches.

August

A tropical wave moved across the Cayman area on Aug. 6, supporting cloudiness and showers. The system developed into Tropical Storm Franklin on Aug. 7 and supported fresh winds and rough seas from Aug. 5-7, for which the Cayman Islands National Weather Service issued a marine warning.

A tropical wave moved across the Cayman area on Aug. 18, bringing cloudiness and showers. Rainfall at the airport was recorded at 0.95 inches on Aug. 19.

A remnant low pressure system that was formerly Tropical Storm Harvey passed south of Cayman on Aug. 20. The system redeveloped into Tropical Storm Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 23. The system supported fresh winds and rough seas from Aug. 20-21 over Cayman and a marine warning was issued.

The total accumulated rainfall for the month was 4.46 inches, 1.44 inches below the 30-year average for August of 5.9 inches.

September

A tropical wave moved across the Cayman area on Sept. 2, supporting cloudiness and showers.

Another tropical wave moved across Cayman on Sept. 5.

Hurricane Irma moved west across northern Cuba and north of the Cayman Islands on Sept. 9-11. The system supported strong southwest winds and rough seas across the Cayman area, resulting in the National Weather Service issuing marine warnings for the period. Rainfall associated with the system was minimal in Grand Cayman but 1.96 inches of rainfall was recorded in Cayman Brac on Sept. 8 and 0.91 of an inch on Sept. 9 and the National Weather Service issued flood warnings for the Brac.

An upper level trough supported cloudiness and showers, and accumulated rainfall of 4.67 inches was recorded at Owen Roberts International Airport on Sept. 25-28, and 0.52 of an inch measured on Sept. 30.

Total rainfall for the month was measured at 8.9 inches for the month, 0.16 of an inch higher than the 30-year average for September of 8.74 inches.

October

A strong tropical wave approached Cayman on Oct. 3. The system strengthened to tropical depression No. 16, 490 miles south of Grand Cayman on Oct. 4 and to Tropical Storm Nate 377 miles southwest of Grand Cayman on Oct. 5. There were no Tropical Storm Watches or Warnings issued for the system, but the Cayman Islands National Weather Service issued severe weather statements and warnings for Oct. 4-5. Rainfall of 4.76 inches was measured at the airport from Oct. 3-5.

Weather charts indicate that a cold front and associated pre-frontal trough moved across the Cayman area on Oct. 25. Grand Cayman experienced moderate to fresh northeast winds and rough seas along with cloudy, rainy weather and 2.92 inches of rain at Owen Roberts International Airport on Oct. 25.

Cloudiness and showers from that front lingered over Cayman for the next three to four days and a potential tropical cyclone formed 238 miles southwest of Grand Cayman on Oct. 27. The system moved north and was upgraded to Tropical Depression No. 18 when it passed 186 miles northwest of Grand Cayman at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28. No tropical storm watches or warnings were issued for the system, however, the National Weather Service issued severe weather statements and warnings for Oct. 27-28, and measured 5.33 inches of rain during that period at the airport.

The total measured accumulation of 15.4 inches for the month was 6.75 inches above the 30-year average for October of 8.65 inches. This was the wettest October in the past eight years.

November

A broad area of low pressure moved across the Cayman area on Nov. 13. Grand Cayman experienced moderate to fresh northeast winds and rough seas along with cloudy rainy weather.

A surface trough moved across Cayman on Nov. 21-22, bringing cloudiness and showers.

Weather charts indicate that a cold front moved across the Cayman area on Nov. 26. The system produced cloudiness and showers.

During the month, a total of 7.42 inches of rain fell, 1.37 inches above the 30-year average for November of 6.05 inches.

December

A high pressure system built over the southeast USA on Dec. 2. This system produced fresh northeast winds and rough seas across the Cayman area from Dec. 2-4, for which the National Weather Service issued marine advisories.

A cold front moved across the Cayman area on Dec. 9. The system produced cloudiness and showers. The system also produced strong northerly winds and rough seas across the Cayman area from Dec. 9-11, during which marine warnings were issued. Rough seas associated with this system impacted the west coast into the George Town harbor, causing a closing of the harbor and diverting of cruise ships to the south coast port.

High pressure systems built over the Gulf of Mexico on Dec. 16-19 and on Dec. 22-23, bringing fresh northeast winds and rough seas across the Cayman area.

The total measured rainfall for the month was 2.36 inches, or 0.43 of an inch below the 30-year average for December of 2.79 inches.