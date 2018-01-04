Health officials release flu statistics

The Public Health Department released updated statistics on Thursday about the number of influenza cases that have been reported recently, showing a marked increase in flu activity throughout Cayman.

During November, there were an average of 137 cases per week. The next month, the average increased to 172 cases per week, as of Dec. 23.

The Public Health Department usually records about 95-115 cases of influenza per week, according to department director Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

“As we are in the midst of the flu season, we expect to see a further increase in activity as the season peaks,” he said.

Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said people can protect themselves from the flu by getting vaccinated. Vaccinations are being offered for free at clinics around the island.

People can get their free flu shot at the General Practice Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital and all district health centers from 2-4 p.m. Monday to Friday; at Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac; and the Little Cayman Clinic. Cayman Brac residents should call 948-2243 to arrange a vaccination, and Little Cayman residents should call 948-0072.

The Public Health Department is also offering to administer onsite workplace vaccinations for companies where 20 or more employees wish to have the shot. Companies interested in the program should contact the Public Health Department at 244-2621 or 244-2889, or email [email protected]