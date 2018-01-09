Last February’s Cayman Economic Outlook conference focused on how economic nationalism has been a rising trend in many countries, and how Cayman may be affected by the growing sentiment.

With that topic still dominating the headlines on a nearly daily basis, the Cayman Economic Outlook 2018 is similarly themed under the title, “Global integration or disintegration? Surviving the challenge.”

“Last year, we were talking about Brexit and Trump. This year, we’re talking about Brexit and Trump,” said Chris Duggan, the vice president of community development for Dart Enterprises, one of the event’s sponsors.

Other topics include artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and the global energy markets.

Five guest speakers are headlining the event, which will be held at the Kimpton Seafire resort.

Economist Diego Zuluaga Laguna, the head of financial services and tech policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs – London, will talk about the continued fallout of Brexit.

Atlantic Council senior fellow Jamie Metzl will also speak on a nationalism-related topic, how the post-World War 2 international order is “disintegrating.”

Erica Orange, the chief operations officer for the futurist consulting firm Future Hunters, will speak on artificial intelligence and how it will change how business is conducted.

The other speaker who will focus on technology is Marco Santori, who will speak on the legal issues surrounding Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Mr. Santori is an International Monetary Fund adviser and leads the fintech practice at the international law firm Cooley.

Along with the nationalism- and technology-related topics, Kent Moors will speak about trends in the global energy markets. Mr. Moors is the executive chairman of the consulting firm Energy Capital Research Group.

In addition, Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott will give remarks about Cayman’s financial services industry, and Premier Alden McLaughlin will give his annual projections for how the territory’s economy will perform in the next year.

Tickets for the conference, which is in its 15th year, are $490 for individuals and $425 apiece for groups of five or more people. People who register before Jan. 17 can also get the early bird rate of $425, according to Tom Gammage, the vice president and regional marketing manager for Fidelity (Cayman) Ltd. More information can be found at www.fidelityceo.com.